Noah Cates, Nick Swaney to Return for 2020-2021 UMD Men’s Hockey Season

Cates is a Philadelphia Flyers draft pick while Swaney was drafted by the Minnesota Wild.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the last 12 days, the UMD men’s hockey team lost their top defensive duo in Nick Wolff and Scott Perunovich as both signed deals in the pros. But not everyone is leaving as a pair of dynamic forwards will look to run it back next season.

UMD Athletics have confirmed that Noah Cates and Nick Swaney will both return for the 2020-2021 season. After a solid freshman year, Cates stepped up in a big way as a sophomore, ranking second on the team in goals with 14 and third in points with 33 points. Swaney has increased his points and shot total in each of the last three years, recording 26 points and 140 shots this past season.

