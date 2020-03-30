Northland Basketball Players Finish Season Atop Respective Schools All-Time Scoring Lists

Here's the updated list of all-time leading scorers across the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the way it ended, the high school basketball season was a pretty good one in the Northland. Lots of wins, lots of points and lots of records broken. Let’s take a look at which players ended the season as the leading scorer at their respective schools:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Pete Sutton, Cook County (1,346 points)

Micah Pocernich, Cromwell-Wright (1,942 points)

Josh Reinertsen, Duluth Denfeld (1,880 points)

Dylan DeChampeau, Greenway (2,989 points)

Mason Ollman, Silver Bay (1,725 points)

Jayden Bernard, Virginia (1, 855 points)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Taya Hakamaki, Cromwell-Wright (2,203 points)

Ava Hill, Mesabi East (2,581 points)

Sam Pogatchnik, Proctor (1,907 points)

Gianna Kneepkens, Duluth Marshall (2,975 points)