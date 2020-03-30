Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19

To add your cancellation to this list, email news@fox21online.com.

*UPDATE – March 17: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders. He announced the new limits in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Evers also extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely and called on the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation insurance. For the full order and list of exemptions, click here.

*On March 16, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. He also ordered the temporary closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers, and community clubs. These closures will be in effect until March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

The full list of businesses affected by this rule closing is below:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption. This excludes institutional and in-house food cafeterias for businesses, hospitals, and long-term care facilities;

Bars, taverns, brewpubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, and other places of public accommodation that offer alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption; Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on-premises consumption;

Theaters, cinemas, museums, and indoor and outdoor performance venues;

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas;

Amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities; Facilities of country clubs, golf clubs, boating or yacht clubs, sports or athletic clubs, and dining clubs.

Salons and spas

Cancellations/Closures:

Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery group meetings – Duluth Bethel: Canceled.

Animal Allies Adoption Center: Closed to casual visitors Humane Education camps and activities are canceled through April 30th Volunteer group training is canceled through April 30th.

Antique Appraisal: March 18

Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness – DECC: March 21 & 22

Arrowhead Juvenile Center: In-person visitation suspended until further notice

Arrowhead Home & Builder Show: April 1 – 5

Big Ten Conference: Canceled

Black Bear Casino: March 18 at 5:00 p.m. – April 1

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland: Dave Goldberg Branch: March 17 – March 27 Lincoln Park Branch: March 18 – March 27 Superior Branch: March 18 – March 27 Grand Rapids and Greenway Branches: March 18 – March 27

Brookston Community Centers: Closed

Cheer America: March 16 & March 23

Cloquet Community Centers: Closed

Cloquet First Lutheran Church: Services canceled indefinitely, church office hours still open

Cloquet library: Closed

College of St. Scholastica: Classes moved online through the end of Spring Semester Commencement canceled

College of St. Scholastica Events: Canceled “Death and Desire in Dickinson and Rosetti” faculty colloquium: March 20 Brian Hsu piano recital: March 20 “Bloom:” A BOLD Choice Theatre Production: March 22 “Survivor Songs”: March 22 “Zenith City Sings”: March 24 Bella Voce choral concert: March 27 “Bring the Sing”: March 28 “Art, Life, and Death: 3 Films by the Archers” film festival: March 27 & March 28 Open House: March 29 “Should Abortion Remain Legal? Civil Debate on a Controversial Topic”: April 2 “Still I Rise”: April 4

Concordia Lutheran Church: Worship services canceled through April 14

Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota banquet: March 19-20

DLH Clothing: Storefront closed

Diocese of Superior – All public Masses: March 18 until further notice

Downtown Duluth Art Walk: March 27

Duluth Children’s Museum: Closed through March 29

Duluth Community Centers, Park Buildings, Senior Centers: Closed

Duluth Diocese – All public Masses: March 20 – April 20

Duluth Figure Skating Club – Learn to Skate & Academy Classes: Canceled until further notice

Duluth Parks & Rec indoor programs, classes, and lessons: Canceled until further notice

Duluth Public Library branches: Closed

Duluth Salvation Army – church services and midweek meetings: Suspended until further notice

Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol events: March 18 & 19

Duluth YMCA – Y fitness, health and wellness centers, and pools: March 18 – March 30

Essentia Health Center for Personal Fitness: Closed until further notice Therapy & Performance Center will remain open

First Lutheran Church: On-site services canceled until further notice Services and devotions available online at flcduluth.org or on Facebook

Fond-du-Luth Casino: March 18 at 5:00 p.m. – April 1

Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness: All events through May 1

Glensheen Mansion: Closed through April 1

Goodwill Duluth: March 19 – April 2 Will not be accepting donations during this time

Grand Casino Mille Lacs & Grand Casino Hinckley: Closed for 2 weeks starting March 16

Greater Duluth Business Association – Black Woods London Rd: March 17

Great Lakes Aquarium: Closed thought April 15

Harlem Globetrotters: March 29

Home & Builders Show – DECC: Canceled

Homegrown Music Festival – All programming: April 26 – May 3

Ignite Studio: Closed through March 29

International Wolf Center – Ely: Closed through April 5

Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show March 19-22: Canceled

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center: Closed until further notice

Lakeside Presbyterian Church: Worship service canceled until April

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard: Suspending all in-person worship and meetings

Marshall School canceling classes starting Monday, March 15- March 27, teachers will still report

Maurices – all retail locations: Closed for up to two weeks

Minnesota Discovery Center – Chisholm: Closed until March 31 All events, venue rentals, site visits Canceled

Minnesota K-12 Schools: From Wednesday, March 18 until March 27

Minnesota Public Radio – All public events: March 14-April 24

MN Assn of Townships-Spring Short Course: April 3

NCHC postseason tournament

Nearly Naked Ruck March: Converted to an online event March 28

Northeast Regional Corrections Center: In-person visitation suspended until further notice

Northern Communities Credit Union: Lobby closed until further notice

Northland College – Ashland: In-person classes suspended through April 17

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Cloquet: March 18 until further notice Sunday worship is moving exclusively to Radio on WKLK AM or on YouTube

Rock Hill Community Church: Live streaming Services Every Sunday

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County: Offices closed Available by phone at 218-749-4725

Split Rock Lighthouse: Closed through March 31

SME Minnesota Conference: April 6 – April 8

South Shore School District to close March 17

Sawyer Community Centers – Closed

Statewide Emergency Communication Board meeting: March 26

Stella Maris Academy: Closed March 18 – March 27

St. Louis County Jail: In-person visitation suspended until further notice

Superior Public Library: March 18

Superior YMCA: March 18 – April 5 Childcare to remain open

Trinity Episcopal Church of Hermantown: Closed until April 4

UMD: Classes moved online through the end of Spring Semester

UMD School of Fine Arts Events: UMD School of Fine Arts – Shapiro & Smith Dance: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -“Machinal”: March 17-22 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Bella Schlotthauer: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Rebecca Johnson: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Lucy Cai: March 18 UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Heather Miller: March 19 UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Atlantis Quartet: March 20 UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Yosvany Terry: March 21 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Spencer Shotts: March 22 UMD School of Fine Arts -Graduate Recital: Rebekah Erdman: March 23 UMD School of Fine Arts -Matinee Musical Scholarship Concert: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Women in the Soviet Union lecture: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Leigh Freyholtz: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Piano Day Guest Artist Concert: Dr. Christine Tithecott: March 27 UMD School of Fine Arts -Monster Piano Day: March 28 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Malia Bortnem & Molly Vanalst: March 28 UMD School of Fine Arts -UMD Clarinet Studio Recital: March 29 UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Martha Councell-Vargas: March 29 UMD School of Fine Arts -Visual Culture Lecture Series: Christina Z. Anderson: March 31

UWS – Classes moved online through the end of Spring Semester

UW-Superior – Cultural Night: March 28

UW-Superior – Musical Comedy “Company”: March 27-29 & April 3-5

Veterans Memorial Hall 5K Fun Run/Walk: May 16, Canceled

Wisconsin K-12 Schools: From Wednesday, March 18 until April 6

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College: Classes to resume March 30 online Spring break extended



Postponements:

Aad Shrine Circus at the Amsoil Arena – scheduled for April 18 & 19: Postponed. All tickets purchased for April 18,19 will be honored for the rescheduled date

Al Dumancas Chef’s Brunch – Hosted by Arrowhead Professional Chefs Association: TBD

Brandie’s Little Bear Learning Center ribbon-cutting: TBD

Choice Unlimited – Rock & Roll Heaven Masquerade Ball: Moved to July 23

College of St. Scholastica – Catalyst Content Festival Storieroad Lecture: Postponed

College of St. Scholastica Theatre’s “Incorruptible” play: Postponed until fall

Duluth Lion’s 63rd Annual Lions Pancake Day: Postponed to September 10

Duluth Symphonic Winds Community Band Concert – scheduled for March 30: Postponed

Fitger’s Bockfest: Postponed, new date TBD

Greysolon Mother Daughter Dance: TBD

Honor Flight Northland: Postponed until May 2

House of Hearts Charity Bonspiel – Duluth: TBD

‘If The Dress Fits’ – prom dress giveaway: Postponed, new date TBD

Juniors Club Northland Volleyball: All practices postponed until March 23

MSFCA Fire Officer & Training School – DECC: TBD

MnDOT: All public meetings postponed for next 30 days

Mercy Me: TBD

PBC Armory Boxing Title Fight: TBD

Taste at Fitger’s: Moved to October 30

Government Services: