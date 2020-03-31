Bayfield County Confirms Third COVID-19 Case

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The Bayfield County Health Department says they have identified a third case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health department officials say the patient is currently hospitalized, had not traveled outside the area, and had no contact with any individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The third positive case received today reaffirms the presence of COVID-19 in our community and evidence that community spread is occurring,” said Sara Wartman, Health Officer for Bayfield County. “This report highlights the importance of following Governor Ever’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. Bayfield County residents must stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus. This is crucial to reducing the spread and flattening the curve.”

The patient is said to be in their 70’s and first experienced symptoms of an upset stomach which quickly progressed to fever, chest paint, and shortness of breath.

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced there were 1,351 cases on confirmed COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 16 deaths.

