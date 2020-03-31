Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial Commemoration Event Postponed Until 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial commemoration ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

June 15, 2020 marks 100 years since the lynching of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie in the streets of Duluth.

This year, CJM anticipated around 10,000 people would have been in attendance for the ceremony.

The organization wrote a message to supporters and the community on its website saying:

“We think it’s best to postpone the major elements of the commemoration until June of 2021. For the health, safety, and recovery of our community, we feel it’s best to hold off. Not only to combat the virus itself, but to allow businesses, organizations, and individuals to begin to heal and recover from the impacts. Virtual events will happen during the month of June, but the large commemoration will be postponed until next summer. Postponing the June 15 gathering and commemoration is the safest and most responsible thing for us to do. This was not an easy decision. Our team has worked for the last year and a half to secure funding, build relationships, raise awareness, and plan. It is heartbreaking for many of our team members. But we know it is the right call.”

For updates on virtual events and information, you can visit https://claytonjacksonmcghie.org/covid-19/.