Cloquet Public Schools Launches Distance Learning Plan

School has plans to utilize both paper packets and online resources.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Cloquet Public Schools launched their Distance Learning Plan for the rest of the year.

Elementary School-aged children will receive paper packets weekly to work on at home. Staff will be in charge of picking up finished packets, while dropping off packets for the following week.

Middle and High Schoolers will complete work online. The District has plans for those students who don’t have internet access, but officials said they can only use those if they are notified by these families.

“If you happen to know people who have school-aged children, and you know that they don’t have access to email or internet that you have them call their school,” said Micheal Cary, Cloquet Public Schools Superintendent.

Minnesota public schools are expected to be on a distant learning period through May 4th.