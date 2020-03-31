Community Food Table for Those in Proctor and Surrounding Areas

A local business in Proctor is hosting a community food table for those in need.

PROCTOR, Minn. – A local business in Proctor is hosting a community food table for those in need.

Troy’s Service Center is hosting the program, which is open to anybody in the surrounding areas, as long as they are in need.

The food table includes not just food. Kids can also borrow movies and books, and return them after using them. Money, as well as items like toilet paper, are also being donated.

“It’s great,” said Ryan Mathieu, owner of Troy’s Service Center. “We’re just trying to do our little part. Right now, we’re fortunate, we’re still able to be open, service the customers, so anything that we can do for the community we’re happy to do it.”

Officials say the food table will last until there isn’t a need for it anymore.