Duluth Airport Cancels Flights

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth International Airport is experiencing a severe drop in passengers and a delay to expand service from Delta.

Airport Executive Director Tom Werner says flights in an out of DLH have dropped between 50 to 75 percent since the virus outbreak took hold. The little travel that is happening is coming from mostly business people.

Delta is waiting a bit before expanding its offerings to customers with a Boeing 110-seat plane. Werner says the Duluth Airport has never experienced a downturn in travel like this before.

“Nothing really compares to it,” said Werner. “Not even the flight disruptions after 9/11. This is completely on a different scale. I think mostly because of the length of time the disruption will last.”

Werner says delta’s Boeing 717 plane is expected to arrive in a few weeks.