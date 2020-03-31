Duluth Public Library Moves To Virtual Storytime

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library is improvising a new way to help give families a chance to still enjoy storytime during the coronavirus outbreak.

The All-star Storytime series is now the library’s online version of the weekly activity.

On Tuesday, children and their families tuned in to hear a story read by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

She read one of her favorite books called “Happy Hippo, Angry Duck.”

The next storytime is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The story will be read by Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

Everyone can get in on storytime by joining the Duluth Public Library’s Facebook group.