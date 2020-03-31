Duluth ‘State of the City’ Address Cancelled, No Rescheduled Date Set

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was supposed to have her State of the City address on Monday night at the West Theatre.

In a Facebook post last week, Mayor Larson cancelled the event in an effort to adhere to new guidelines of social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city is now focussing on providing resources for businesses and community members during this crisis.

There is no date set for the address to be rescheduled.