Electric Fetus, Pizza Luce Businesses Damaged In Isolated Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday night Duluth police responded to a report of criminal damage to property to two superior street businesses.

Officers arrested a twenty-six-year-old individual for breaking windows at the Electric Fetus and Pizza Luce.

Although this is considered an isolated incident, members of the department say during this pandemic they have responded to fewer calls for service.

“We typically at this time of year run at 300 plus. We’ve migrated down into the upper 170’s to 180’s. Sometimes around 200. So we have seen less people out,” Duluth Police Chief, Mike Tusken says.

The individual in custody is facing felony charges for last night’s incident.