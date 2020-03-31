Kids Kitchen Serves To-Go Meals at Damiano Center

Prorgram is open every Monday-Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center is serving meals to kids through its ‘Kids Kitchen’ program.

It normally provides academic support and interaction for the students, but now because of social distancing, they program is handing out meals and activity bags to-go.

The meals include sandwiches, granola bars, milk, and other healthy snacks.

“Without this, where else would they be going? They might have to walk blocks and they might not even have meals at all in general,” said Kailey Denzer, an Americorps volunteer at the center. “So, without this, who knows when they’d be eating next?”

The Kids Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.