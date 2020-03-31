Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Fully Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner of the popular At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe in Duluth says she’s fully closing her restaurant until further notice.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday, owner Carla Blumberg said take-out and delivery is no longer an option.

She said cost and logistics “overwhelmed us.”

Sara’s Table is just one of dozens and dozens of restaurants across the Northland being affected by the temporary shutdown order from governors in Minnesota and Wisconsin during the virus outbreak.

Carla says she’s hopes to see everyone at the end of “this dark tunnel.”