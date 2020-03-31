Some Minnesota Families Won’t Get $500 Stimulus Checks for Children

(FOX 9) – Minnesota families will not get $500 stimulus checks for dependent children over the age of 16, something that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig says is “a real problem” that Congress needs to address.

Last week’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus package will deliver $1,200 to most adults and $500 per child under the age of 17.

But, it excludes older dependent children, including college students, from the $500 payments.

Craig told constituents on a video teleconference that she would file legislation Tuesday afternoon to retroactively pay these families, whom she said would be “surprised” to not get all the money they expected.

“I believe this was an oversight in the bill,” Craig said. “This is going to be a real problem for working families in this country who think all of their dependents are going to be eligible for a $500 rebate.”

The IRS has said the stimulus payments will begin within the next three weeks.

For those who get their tax refund direct deposited, the money will also be delivered that way automatically. The IRS has published guidance on its website.

Adults who make up to $75,000 will see the full $1,200 amount. The payments phase-out for higher earners.