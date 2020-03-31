Teachers Adjust to Teaching at a Distance

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Even though the buildings are closed, the schools are still open.

“We’re constantly trying to work with each other, meet with each other to figure out what the best ways to reach students to get them invested into their education and having some kind of accountability along the way,” said Trevor Sorensen, a high school math teacher at Superior High School.

Distance learning is when learning is done online, where learning is done with a physical separation between teachers and students, and technology is used to fill the gap.

“Just trying to get a hold of the kids and the families right now has been our biggest priority. Making sure that we have equal access for all students,” said Mark Johnson, a special education teacher at Superior High School.

Teachers say one of the more difficult things is accommodating students in their learning struggles.

They also say technology is a plus for them even though it’s difficult not seeing coworkers and students every day.

While distance learning fill s the gap, there are still other questions…like what will the new normal be once coronavirus concerns start to lessen? Will there be a bigger presence of technology in the classroom? Only time will tell.