UMD’s Scott Sandelin Named Finalist for Penrose Award

TROY, Mich. – UMD’s Scott Sandelin is once again a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, which is given to the top coach in Division I men’s hockey.

Sandelin is a finalist for the fourth straight year and sixth overall in his career. He won the award back in 2004 and was a runner-up in 2011. The Hibbing native has led the Bulldogs to three straight national championship game appearances, winning it all in the last two years.

The winner will be announced next Tuesday.