Wal-Mart To Take Employees’ Temperatures Before Shifts

The company will also supply masks and gloves for employees.

DULUTH, Minn.- Businesses that have been deemed essential are trying to find the balance between protecting its workers while staying open for customers.

Wal-Mart announced it’s going to start taking employees’ temperatures at stores and warehouses everyday before their shifts start.

Any employee with a temperature over 100 degrees will be sent home.

Wal-mart will supply face masks and gloves for employees, but not the N-95 masks that health care professionals use, that there’s a shortage of right now.

The company has also put up plexiglass barriers at cash registers, increased store cleanings, and shortened its hours.

Wal-Mart says it will also be making its store aisles one ways for customers to keep their distance from each other.