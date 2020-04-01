Amidst Coronavirus, Damiano Center Still Serves Meals

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center is still serving meals to those in need in the Northland, but just in a different way.

A tent is set up in their parking lot where they serve up meals every day except Tuesday and Thursday. More than 100 free meals are served per day. Leadership from the group say they hope these free meals bring the community closer together.

“Anytime you can contribute to the community, I think you’re doing 110%. It’s a close-knit community and I know everyone by name,” said Richard Howell, Maintenance Supervisor of the Damiano Center.

Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Breakfast is served from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Lunch is from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, and dinner is from 5 PM to 6 PM.