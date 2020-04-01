ASL Interpreters Adjust to Help Students

There is a limitation to how 3D communication is done in a 2D format.

DULUTH, Minn. – With technology, interpreting services have been able to thrive. However, there is a limitation to how 3D communication is done in a 2D format.

It’s about service deaf students in the local area and meeting their needs without meeting in person.

“As far as education, that’s definitely an area that we don’t want to lose the kids or have too much of a gap, so we’re really working with all the districts in the area to encourage them to meet the needs of deaf children as the other kids,” said Kathleen Youngblom, an ASL interpreter.

Having enthusiasm when interacting with the students is key to keeping them engaged.

“We want to maintain their level of excitement about education,” said Youngblom. “We don’t want to lose that. And yes, some of the ways we’re communicating is challenging.”

While technology is being integrated into the curriculum, experts say communicating in person will always be preferred.

“There is a huge benefit to being face to face with people and so I believe will go back more to normal,” said Youngblom.

When the virus calms down, screen communication will transfer over to face to face dialogue, but for now, this strategy is filling the gap.