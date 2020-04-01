Bike Shops Considered an Essential Business

DULUTH, Minn. – If biking is one of your favorite ways to relieve stress, you are in luck as bike shops are considered an essential business.

Stewart’s Bike Shop in Duluth specializes in mid-range bikes for the whole family.

Management says people are still coming in to shop for a new bike, and their service departments are also still busy repairing bikes. Ownership says they hope to see more people biking on the roads again.

“I hope to see more people get out and get back to some form of normalcy and have them get out and get biking,” said Steve Meyer, owner and operator of Stewart’s Bikes Sports and Trophies.

Stewart’s does delivery, and business will deliver bikes to your door.