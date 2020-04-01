Costume Characters Deliver Curbside Orders At Bridgeman’s

DULUTH, Minn.– A restaurant in Duluth is having a little fun with customers who are calling in orders during the temporary shutdown.

The crew members at Bridgeman’s are getting all dressed up in all types of costumes like ketchup and mustard to help make people smile when they pick up their orders to-go while the restaurant inside is shut down during the virus outbreak.

“The first few days, everybody is uncertain of what’s going to unfold in the next few weeks,” said owner Jay Broman. “So all of the sudden we got ketchup and mustard costume. We got superman and batman, we’ve got walleye costumes.”

Bridgeman’s is adding a special event on Sundays. Certain meals are half off to encourage people to buy food for someone who needs it.