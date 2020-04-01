Fond du Lac Band Says Casino Employees Would Be Laid Off First

CARLTON, Co. – The Fond du Lac Band is trying to avoid layoffs of its employees as its two casinos sit dark with zero cash flow.

The tribe’s secretary treasurer, Ferdinand Martineau, addressed the financial concerns in a Facebook video Wednesday.

He said leadership is discussing when and who could be laid off if the governor’s closure order lasts longer than the end of April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The band pays out $1.5 million every week for payroll, according to Martineau, so tough decisions are almost inevitable.

“The one thing that I’d really like to say is we will get through this. We will come back – and stay safe. Miigwech,” Martineau said.

If layoffs do get rolled out, the band says they will start with casino employees at Black Bear in Carlton County and the Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth.