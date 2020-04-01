Less Driving, Demand for Gas Causes Prices to Fall

Prices across Minnesota and Wisconsin drop below $2.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Gas prices across the Northland have dropped below $2 as demand for gasoline falls, as drivers get out less while stay-at-home orders are in place.

One of the cheapest places for gas right now is Kimmes Oil in Superior. It was $1.49 a gallon Wednesday for Regular Unleaded.

One customer normally spends $100 filling his truck, but only spent $44 Wednesday.

“We’re all suffering and this is just one of the little positive things that comes out of it,” local realtor Tom Acton said. “There’s really nothing good that’s happening because of this virus and if this is one of the little glimmers, I guess that’s what it is.”

Most gas stations in the area are hovering around $1.99 a gallon right now.

One expert in the fuel business tells us it’s a balance of keeping the lights on, while lowering the price of gas when the demand dramatically falls off from consumers–especially when gas available now was purchased by business owners before the virus outbreak set in.