Minnesota Department of Health Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 13 Cases now in St. Louis County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday five more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the state’s death toll to 17.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to climb as expected with 70 additional cases announced Wednesday for a total of 689.

The MDH reports that as of Wednesday morning St. Louis County now has a total of 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Carlton County is reporting its second case.

The median age for those who have died is 84, health officials said. Thirty percent of coronavirus cases in Minnesota are the result of community spread.