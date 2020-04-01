Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Postponed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s 73rd annual event was set to be held next month in Otter Tail County. But now the Governor’s Fishing Opener is rescheduled for May 6-9, 2021.

It still will be held in Otter Tail County, in west-central Minnesota.

“Thanks to Otter Tail County community leaders for your diligent planning efforts around this time-honored Minnesota tradition,” said Governor Tim Walz. “While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 summer angling season using safe social distancing on one of our state’s 11,842 lakes, and I look forward to 2021 Opener festivities in Otter Tail County.”

Despite this year’s Governor’s Fishing Opener being postponed, the 2020 fishing season will still open on May 9.

The DNR urges anglers to use good judgment when choosing where to fish this season. “While we want people to enjoy the outdoor activity to maintain health and wellbeing, we’re asking anglers to forgo travel to their favorite fishing spot and instead choose to fish close to home to contain the spread of COVID-19. We also want to remind anglers to maintain social distancing at boat landings,” said Commissioner Strommen.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.