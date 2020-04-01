Motorcycle Shop Stays Busy During Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– With almost everything closed down, it can be hard for some to find ways to get out. But this is a great opportunity for motorcycle riders to get on the road.

With motorcycle shops considered as essential business, The Hog Pen in Duluth has been gearing up for this year’s riding season.

Hog Pen owner Turtle says his repair shop is still going strong. And he expects a lot of people will take advantage of the warm weather to get out and ride their motorcycles.

“Motorcycling has been around a long time. And it’s a means of transportation and why not? The weather is nice, go riding. If you have to make an errand, get on your motorcycle and go.”

Turtle is still servicing any kind of motorcycle repairs from major overhauls to changing lights.