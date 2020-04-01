New LED Lights On Lift Bridge Go Purple in Solidarity

DULUTH, Minn. – To continue to show solidarity during these tough times involving the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Duluth has lit the Aerial Lift Bridge purple.

The iconic bridge connecting Canal Park to Park Point will be lit purple for the foreseeable future, according to a city official.

The option to change the bridge different colors is part of the new LED lighting system that’s been installed on the bridge.

Crews will work more on evening out the lighting after coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted between the U.S. and Canada. The company that positions the lights is out of Canada.

This comes after Mayor Emily Larson lit Enger Tower purple for a week last month. She says the color purple represents all things Minnesota — Prince and the Minnesota Vikings.