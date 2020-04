NYBA, Starks Academy Hosting Virtual Food Drive

The donation window will go from Wednesday through April 6th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Youth Basketball Alliance and Starks Academy are hosting a virtual food drive.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, every donation up $650 will be matched and 100% of all donations will go towards feeding community members in need. The donation window will go from Wednesday through April 6th. For information on how you can donate, click here.