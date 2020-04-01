PAVSA Offering Virtual Help During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April, and Beyond

Advocates are working from home and are available online and via phone to survivors who need to seek help.

DULUTH, Minn. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and this year, the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA) is making it easier to remotely help those who need it.

PAVSA’s offices will remain closed until at least the end of April due to the pandemic.

However, advocates are still working from home.

Survivors of sexual assault have the right to an advocate at no cost and they are now available online.

There is also a helpline available to call 24/7 at (218) 726-1931.

PAVSA is also now offering yoga classes online to help victims on their journey to heal from trauma.

All of this is to make sure survivors know they are not alone.

“We want to be there for you, we want to offer you support in whichever feels most comfortable for you and no matter the outside circumstances that everyone is facing right now you still have rights and options if you’ve been impacted at all by sexual violence,” said Sara Niemi, the executive director of PAVSA.

Though emergency rooms could see a surge of COVID-19 cases in the future, PAVSA says that Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners continue to be present at local Duluth hospitals at no cost to the victim.