Private Campgrounds Face Uncertain Future

DULUTH, Minn. – Along with everything else, local campgrounds are feeling the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campgrounds and even dispersed camping are closed at all state parks, forests, and recreational facilities.

However, the mandate only covers DNR managed facilities.

Private campgrounds are doing what they can to heed government orders while also hoping to open up soon.

Many campgrounds in the Northland are still set to open May 1 this year.

Buffalo Valley Campground in Duluth is just one of those.

Things are changing rapidly, though, with Grandma’s Marathon announcing they would be canceling the event for the first time this year, some visitors canceled their reservations with the campground.

“I love to see everyone come up here but I want everybody to be safe,” said Buffalo Valley Campground manager Darrell Eckenberg.

Campgrounds like Buffalo Valley are often a tourist destination for travelers from Minnesota and beyond, but this year, when traveling far, Eckenberg says to think twice.

“I’ve got people who are my snowbirds they’re down in Florida and Texas and everything, they’re calling. Just stay down there as long as you can please,” says Eckenberg.

Buffalo Valley has 105 sites for campers and RVs and Eckenberg is doing what he can to spread people out.

Currently, a few campers are there belonging to people who are working in the area.

Even if some are feeling cabin fever, Eckenber wants people to think about the fact people traveling to the Northland could be putting everyone at risk in the Twin Ports and beyond.

“It’s common sense, you know where you’re at and you know where we’re at and how everything is set up right now. I just want everybody to be safe,” said Eckenberg.

He also says people need to call (218) 590-8774 before booking anything online at the campground.