Spring Practice Cancelled for UMD Football Team

The Bulldogs were scheduled to begin spring practices last week.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s spring time and for any other year, that would mean the start of spring football practice for the UMD Bulldogs. But as we’ve learned for the past few weeks, this isn’t any other year.

According to head coach Curt Wiese, spring football camp has been cancelled, which includes the annual Red and Maroon Game. Coach Wiese spoke Wednesday about what the team’s plan is moving forward.

“Right now our staff has really moved on to trying to work on summer camps and trying to work on next fall camp. It’s been a challenge for our kids academically transitioning. It’s been a challenge for our professors academically transitioning to make sure that they get all the information that they need to. Then it’s our job to play the middle man to make sure our kids are staying on track academically and doing a good job,” said Wiese.

Wiese added that this time of self-isolation has been great for his staff so they can focus their time almost exclusively on staying in contact with their recruiting targets across the Northland and beyond.

“The challenge for us has been to make sure that we’re getting enough background on all these student-athletes because we don’t have the opportunity to meet them. We don’t have the opportunity right now to evaluate them in camps and/or junior days. It’s been a change for us and we’re trying to, like everybody else, work through the transition the best that we can,” Wiese said.