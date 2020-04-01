The Challenge Center Helps Make Masks

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the fight against Coronavirus continues, the demand for supplies like masks has been huge. One organization in Superior is doing what they can to help.

As more and more masks are being made, a group of people with special needs are working to help increase the supply.

The Challenge Center in Superior has been giving adults with and developmental and intellectual disabilities job opportunities for 50 years.

They’ve been working on projects for different businesses around the Northland, including growing produce for local grocery stores.

Now they’ve teamed up with Screen Graphics in Superior to help make masks.

“This is awesome and our consumers know how important this is to help our community at this time,” said Toni Tollers, Employment Support Specialist at The Challenge Center.

Yesterday, elastic was sent to The Challenge Center and today they got to work. They will be cutting the elastic into 5 inch strips that will be sent back to Screen Graphics where they’ll sew it onto cloth to make the masks.

Thanks to help from The Challenge Center, they’ll have helped make around 8-10,000 masks. Those will go to healthcare facilities and businesses around the Northland.

The Challenge Center says everyone there is ready to get to work and lend a hand.

“They get paid just like you and I for every job that they do,” said Tollers. “They are very excited to be helping out.”

Organizers at The Challenge Center say they hope to finish the job and get the elastic strips back to Screen Graphics as soon as possible.