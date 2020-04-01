Wisconsin: 1,550 COVID-19 Cases, 24 Total Deaths

MADISON, Wis. – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin crossed 1,500 on Wednesday, with 24 deaths.

Douglas County is now reporting its seventh case.

The latest figures from state and local health departments show the coronavirus continues to spread across the state. Of the positive cases, about 26% were hospitalized at some point. The data does not say how many are currently in the hospital.

Milwaukee County has registered the most deaths with 16. Only people whose death certificates say they died from COVID-19 are reported by the state, said Gov. Tony Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff.

The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday was up 14% from the previous day.