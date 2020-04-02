Ashland Police Investigating Body Found in Ravine

ASHLAND, Wis. – Authorities in Ashland are investigating the discovery of a body near Industrial Park.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the department received a call from a person around 8:19 a.m. on Thursday who said they may have discovered a deceased male in a ravine near Industrial Park.

When officers responded to the call they found a body and immediately secured the area to provide the Wisconsin Crime Lab with an undisturbed scene.

The Ashland Police Department says they have contacted the State of Wisconsin Crime Lab as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol to assist in the investigation.

Authorities say the identity, gender, age, and cause of death have not yet been determined, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.