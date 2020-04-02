Bent Paddle Unveils New Brew

DULUTH, Minn.– In March, breweries around the Twin Ports held an event to celebrate International Women’s Day. It ended with a new brew and today they showed it off to the world.

It’s named Compassionate Ale. Bent Paddle teamed up with The Pink Boots Society. A national organization trying to get more women involved in the brewing industry. Bent Paddle says you can get a taste from their growlers to-go. Part of the proceeds will go to Safe Haven here in Duluth.

“We’re just trying to get some funds for Safe Haven. But also get the word out if anything is going wrong in your house, we have a great local resource at Safe Haven to reach out to,” said Laura Mullen, Co-Founder of Bent Paddle.

Bent Paddle is also offering buy one get one free growlers and crowlers for first responders and healthcare workers.