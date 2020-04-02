Businesses Take Steps to Combat Coronavirus

Paul Davis Restoration in Superior says if any cases of coronavirus are found in an area, they are willing to help out with their cleaning experts who are well prepared.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Other local businesses are taking extra precautions against the coronavirus. Paul Davis Restoration in Superior, which helps with fire, water and mold damage for residential and commercial buildings, say if any cases of coronavirus are found in an area they are willing to help out with their cleaning experts who are well prepared.

Make people feel more secure in their home or business and then they can go about what they call normal now day. So we can come in and hopefully alleviate that for them,” said Nick Seefert, the General Manager.

Services can be performed by their staff without harm to them as they wear multiple levels of care.