Butcher Shops Experience Surge in Business

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local butchers like Superior Meats are also experiencing a surge in sales due to the coronavirus.

Areas of the register are marked off so people don’t get too close. According to management, people are buying more than they usually do as they are trying to stock their freezers for quarantine. Customers have been calling in to order and have also been coming into the store to see what it has to offer.

“We are keeping our prices as low as we possibly can and actually if you look at it, our profit margin is actually greatly reduced because we are trying to keep our prices low,” said Benjamin Buchanan, a meat manager for Superior Meats.

Butchers at the store say some of their top sellers are ground beef and roasts.