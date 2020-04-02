Charter Fishing Businesses Anxious for Season

DULUTH, Minn.– The Coronavirus outbreak isn’t stopping the charter fishing business in Canal Park from getting ready for another season out on Lake Superior.

Alex Cusseo owns Angler Management, a charter fishing service for lake trout, salmon and walleye.

He has seen a drop in reservations the last two weeks but hasn’t had a trip cancelled so far.

When his boat is in the Minnesota slip come may, he says all rods and other equipment will be cleaned after each use. He’s even considering limiting the number of people on a trip from 6 to 4.

Cusseo says he’s nervous about how this season will play out but says fishing is a great way to social distance and get some fresh air.

“I’m definitely a little nervous about that but I do promote people getting outdoors,” said Cusseo. “I think this is a perfect way to kind of unwind and get your mind off this whole Coronavirus thing.”

Cusseo says any policy changes for this year’s fishing season will come from the DNR or state health department.