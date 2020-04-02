Chef Arlene Coco Shares Quick, Easy Recipe for Pizzetta

Looking for Lunch or Dinner Ideas? Chef Coco Has You Covered!

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection features a quick, easy lunch or dinner item that anyone could make while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pizzetta or ‘little pizza,’ would be a great way to pass some time while stuck inside.

Regional cooking instructor Arlene Coco invites us into her kitchen to see how the delicious pizzetta is crafted.

Coco says this quick and easy mini pizza is a perfect vehicle to use up bits of cooked vegetables and meat.

2 tablespoons of Tomato paste can be a quick stand-in for pizza sauce.

Recipe and Directions:

Pizza Shells:

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

Toppings:

1/2 cup pizza sauce or tomato sauce

4 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced and cooked

1/2 cup bell peppers, sliced thin and cooked

1/8 cup chopped pitted olives

1 teaspoon nutritional yeast

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or plant-based cheese)

4 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese (or plant-based equivalent)

4 tablespoons of jarred pesto

1 tablespoon of cornmeal

Preheat oven to 450F

Instructions:

Mix self-rising flour and yogurt together to make form a dough. Knead for 2 minutes until smooth and pliable.

Divide dough in half and roll or press out onto a floured surface. Roll or press until the shell is about 8 inches.

Sprinkle cornmeal on peel or pan and place the shell on the cornmeal to keep it from sticking.

Spread half of the sauce on each shell, followed by half of the rest of the ingredients. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese is bubbling. Take out and let cook for a couple of minutes before cutting.

