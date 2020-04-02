Eric Erkkila Announces Candidacy for St. Louis County Commissioner

DULUTH, Minn. – Another candidate has joined the race for St. Louis County Commissioner in District 3.

Duluth resident Eric Erkkila announced his candidacy Wednesday evening.

“I’m running for this seat as I believe we need more focus on basic services, holding the line on property taxes, focusing on good-paying job growth so we can raise families and retain our young people in the district and to also strengthen the bond between the Iron Range and Duluth,” said Erkkila.

Erkkila grew up in Virginia and now lives and works in Duluth as a business development and technical sales manager which he says “offers him a unique perspective when addressing the needs and opportunities in St. Louis County.”

Erkkila joins three other candidates for the District 3 St. Louis County Commissioner seat which includes Noah Hobbs, Ashley Grimm, and Joe Macor.

The seat is currently held by Beth Olson who is not seeking re-election.