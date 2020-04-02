Gordy’s Hi-Hat Moves Opening Day to April 8

We can’t wait any longer… Opening on Wednesday, April 8th! We strongly encourage placing call-in orders and using our… Posted by Gordy’s Hi-Hat on Thursday, April 2, 2020

CLOQUET, Minn. – Gordy’s Hi-Hat will be opening for its 60th season on Wednesday, April 8.

Gordy’s made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning saying, “We can’t wait any longer… Opening on Wednesday, April 8th!”

They had originally planned to open on March 19 but postponed the date due to COVID-19 concerns.

Gordy’s says customers will still be able to order inside the restaurant but they strongly recommend calling in orders ahead of time and utilizing their curbside pickup.

Gordy’s staff says they will also be enforcing six-foot social distancing guidelines for patrons while inside the restaurant.