Gov Walz: ‘Strong Possibility’ Students Won’t Return to the Classroom This Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says there is a “strong possibility” that in-person classes will be canceled for the rest of the school year.

Under the current stay-at-home order schools will remain closed until May 4. However, during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday Walz seemed to suggest the closure may last longer.

Walz says it is “heartbreaking” that so many activities, sports seasons and likely in-person graduations are being canceled.

This week marked the official start of distance learning, some schools have struggled with technical difficulties as well as creating a new routine amid the transition.