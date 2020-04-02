Hartel’s Disposal Helping Out Employees During Pandemic

About five years ago, most of Hartel's trucks became fully automated, meaning drivers do not even have to get out of the trucks to load the trash at most sites.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Most local companies are dealing with the fallout of COVID-19 and though trash services are considered essential businesses, they are doing their best to keep their drivers safe.

Each day, Proctor-based Hartel’s Disposal sanitized each garbage truck before they are driven on routes.

Drivers are also given facemasks purchased from a local business to keep them safe.

Food and beverage waste usually takes up around 25-30% of Hartel’s business, but with most places closed, that revenue is no longer coming in.

“Guys are seeing a little decrease in hours but as a company, we’ve decided to continue to compensate them in this time as if the COVID-19 isn’t going on,” said Kevin Hartel, the route manager at Hartel’s Disposal.

Customers are also encouraged to bag all of their trash so drivers do not have to touch anything that falls out of the bins.