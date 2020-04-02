Hoyt Lakes Couple Celebrates Canceled Cruise in Style from Backyard

Ray and Sue Shimmin have always dreamt of going on a cruise, but when their Western Caribbean cruise was canceled last-minute, they decided to do the cruise anyway from their backyard.

HOYT LAKES, Minn. – Vacations for just about everyone have been put on hold around the Northland.

However, one couple whose cruise was canceled decided to still have some fun – even while staying home.

Ray and Sue Shimmin have always dreamt of going on a cruise, but when their Western Caribbean cruise was canceled last-minute, they decided to do the cruise anyway from their backyard.

They swam in the ocean (snow), sat in the sun under an umbrella, and even had a formal captain’s dinner.

Despite missing out on their dream vacation, they wanted to make the best of a tough situation.

“Nice to just be outside and we gotta have some humor in it because it’s kind of a scary time right now, gotta find the light in it just gotta try to, we can’t go anywhere so we can enjoy it in the backyard,” said Sue and Ray Shimmin.

They say they still plan to take that cruise someday once they can travel safely.