Judge Won’t Delay Wisconsin Election but Extends Voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary over the health threat from the new coronavirus, but he ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Tuesday’s election for absentee voting.

U.S. District Judge William Conley had signaled in a court hearing earlier this week that he was uncomfortable overruling the state’s decision to move ahead with the election.

His ruling grants a partial victory to liberal groups who argued that thousands of voters might be disenfranchised due to the overwhelming demand for absentee ballots.

The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but Conley’s order shifted that to 4 p.m. on April 13.

Conley also extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. this Friday.