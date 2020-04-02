Local Company Creates 3-D Face Shields For Medical Professionals

Design Eye Q could produce up to 150 face shields a week.

DULUTH, Minn. – The need for more personal protective equipment continues to be a concern for many area healthcare facilities.

A local company is printing 3-D face shields for healthcare workers in the Northland.

Design Eye Q is known for designing parts for aircrafts and performance vehicles.

For about a week, the company has been creating more than 75 3-D face shields.

Much of the protective equipment has already been distributed to local nursing homes and the Fond Du Lac Reservation’s medical clinic in Cloquet.

Design Eye Q’s owner says the idea to 3-D print face shields is all thanks to his mom.

She knew he had the equipment to make the shields, so she pushed him to help out.

“She’s right. She started me on the path. She has helped me aquire the materials. She is doing our logistics and shopping. Mom certainly knows best,” said Owner Ray Mattison.

Design Eye Q will be ramping up production now that the company has the proper materials.

About 150 3-D face shields a week could be created at full capacity.