St. Louis County Jail to Continue Release of Some Inmates to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Jail says they have slowly started releasing inmates from the facility.

The jail began releasing low-level offenders last month in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to county officials, they are working closely with jail staff, Arrowhead Regional Corrections, the county attorney’s office, the public defender’s office, and the courts to ensure that the inmates being released are closely monitored and are abiding by their release conditions.

Most individuals that have been released have been those waiting for trial.

St. Louis County officials say inmates being considered for release are not sentenced inmates and are not individuals they consider a danger to the community.