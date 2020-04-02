Superior Dog Park Closes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

SUPERIOR, Wis.– One of the brighter sides of being at home is getting to go outside with your pets but since last weekend dog owners in superior have lost one of those places to take their pooch.

Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home Order” has closed down all public parks including Superior’s dog park.

The new guidelines have kept the park closed since March 25th. Even with the park being closed up, people are still finding other places to go with their dogs like on nearby hiking trails.