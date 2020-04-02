Superior Woman Celebrates a Surprise 88th Birthday in Social Distanced Style

Lorraine Urbaniak was treated to a surprise car parade of her family and friends outside her home.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northlanders are doing what they can to celebrate important moments in life even if it’s from afar.

In the time of COVID-19, families are dealing with being apart from loved ones, especially those who are in assisted living homes.

But one local family in Superior did what they could to celebrate a very special 88th birthday.

Lorraine Urbaniak turned 88 on April 2.

Unfortunately, assisted living centers cannot have visitors during the pandemic, but her large family put together a parade of cars to make sure Lorraine had a great day.

Each individual family unit decorated their cars with signs and balloons so they could still pull off a surprise at a safe distance.

“It’s tough times we don’t know how much longer everyone will be here it’s a little scary so it’s more important now than ever before,” said Suzee Farmer, who was up from Minnetonka to celebrate her mom’s birthday.

The car parade even included her brother standing through a sunroof blowing a horn to celebrate Lorraine, who is clearly a special lady.

“She’s amazing a teacher to everyone she loves nature she loves painting and reading she’s in the book club here, she’s a delightful person kind to everyone just a wonderful wonderful human,” said Farmer.

As the past several weeks have been tough times for many, celebrations like this prove that continuing to find a way to make people feel appreciated has become even more important.