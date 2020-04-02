The DTA Announces More Service Changes

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced on Thursday that more changes are coming to service routes starting next week.

Beginning April 5, weekday services will be moving to the same “limited” schedule currently offered on Saturdays which still includes the cancellation of routes 4 and 5, along with route 15 remaining “dial-a-ride-format.”

Sunday’s limited schedule remains unchanged.

The last trips of the evening Monday through Saturday are just after 9:00 p.m. leaving downtown.

The last trips of the evening on Sunday are just after 7:00 p.m. also from downtown.

The DTA will now be offering a shuttle that will run from 10:10 a.m. until 6:10 p.m. seven days a week, departing Miller Hill Super One for Menards and Walmart at 10 minutes and 30 minutes past each hour.

These changes are in addition to the free fare, rear-door boarding, facility modifications, and other efforts already implement to address the current pandemic.

For more details, you can visit www.duluthtransit.com.